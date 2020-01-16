Football
Ashley Young's proposed move from Manchester United to Inter Milan thrown into doubt: Relief for Solskjaer?

By
Ashley Youngs proposed move from Manchester United to Inter Milan thrown into doubt: Relief for Solskjaer?

Bengaluru, Jan 16: Ashley Young's proposed move to Inter Milan from Manchester United is reportedly in danger of falling through with the Serie A side looking at another alternative.

The Serie A leaders are looking to strengthen the side further before the title race in Italy heats up.

Conte reportedly is hoping to replace wingback Kwadwo Asamoah, who has suffered from injury problems, and is looking for a ball-carrier who can aid the transition between defence and attack. Moreover, with Cristiano Biraghi failing to influence during his loan spell from Fiorentina, Inter Milan do appear to be in need of signing a new left wing-back.

With such plans in mind, Inter apparently contacted Young who only had six months left in his deal. It is also understood that the player also green signalled over a move. But with United playing hardball over losing a player mid-season and Inter continuing to look at other options, the move seems to now have now taken a u-turn.

As per strong rumours, Inter now look set to sign Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola with attacker Matteo Politano going the other way- a deal which has thrown doubt on Young's proposed move.

Inter has already agreed on personal terms with the full-back but Roma is yet to agree to a contract with Politano. Although, reports suggest that the attacking midfielder is open to a move and is expected to agree on personal terms with Roma in the coming days.

Big relief for Solskjaer?

The chance to join such a big side like Inter might not come again for him and this could be a dream scenario for him given his United exit is inevitable in the Summer. But United already have a light squad that has been disrupted by injuries and Solskjaer may well be resistant to lose anybody this month without a replacement lined up. The Red Devils are prioritising two midfield signings in January and a right-back is unlikely in their plan. Hence, if a move falters it will only be beneficiary for the side. The 34-year-old although won't be the first choice in the side but him being the club captain, a side which is mostly lacking leaders in the dressing room, having him for the rest of the season would only help the team.

It would come as a blow to the English international who reportedly this week rejected a new contract proposal to join the Serie A side. Although, there are still chances that Inter Milan might still look to sign the Manchester United wingback for free in the summer. For now, though, the 34-year-old may have to stay put at Old Trafford.

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 15:20 [IST]
