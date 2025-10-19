IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana Out, Kuldeep Yadav In - Two Changes India can make in 2nd ODI

Football Aston Villa's Unai Emery Dedicates Comeback Victory Over Tottenham To Supporters Unai Emery dedicated Aston Villa's comeback victory over Tottenham to their supporters. The team's resilience led to a crucial win, marking five consecutive victories in all competitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 22:11 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Aston Villa's manager, Unai Emery, expressed his gratitude to the fans following their comeback victory against Tottenham. The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Villa initially trail due to Rodrigo Bentancur's early goal. However, Morgan Rogers equalised with a remarkable long-range shot, and Emiliano Buendia secured the win with another distant strike in the 77th minute. This triumph marked Villa's fifth consecutive win across all competitions.

The victory propelled Aston Villa into the Premier League's top half. Emery had key players like Buendia and Ollie Watkins available on the bench, although Youri Tielemans and Tyrone Mings remain sidelined. Emery is optimistic about his team's growth as they regain full strength. "Firstly, our supporters were here, and they were helping. Of course, we were playing for them," he told BBC Sport.

Emery highlighted the importance of substitutes and recovering injured players to enhance team performance. He noted that the dressing room atmosphere has changed positively. "The way the players responded, even when we were losing 1-0," he added, emphasising their resilience and determination to improve.

Buendia's decisive goal was his third in four matches. He praised his teammates' resolve during a challenging game against a formidable opponent. "It feels amazing to come here; it's such a difficult place to play and a really difficult opponent," he told Sky Sports. Buendia emphasised how crucial this win was for boosting confidence within the squad.

Matty Cash echoed Buendia's sentiments about their hard-fought victory. "It's a massive win," Cash stated, acknowledging their resilience throughout the match. Despite a tough start to the season, Cash believes in maintaining their momentum by sticking to their tried-and-tested strategies from previous years.

Aston Villa's recent performances have showcased their ability to overcome adversity and secure significant results against strong teams. With key players returning from injury and others stepping up when needed, Emery remains hopeful about sustaining this positive trajectory in upcoming matches.