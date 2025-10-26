Ajinkya Rahane vents frustration on Selectors after Ranji Century, says 'I should have played....'

Matheus Cunha Relieved To Score First Goal For Manchester United In 4-2 Victory

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers Insists Team Should Not Panic Despite Latest Defeat To Hearts

Football Aston Villa Triumphs Over Manchester City With Matty Cash's Goal In Premier League Match Matty Cash's first-half strike led Aston Villa to a 1-0 victory against Manchester City. This win marks Villa's fourth consecutive Premier League triumph. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Aston Villa secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Villa Park, thanks to Matty Cash's decisive first-half goal. The Polish defender scored from a well-executed corner, helping Villa achieve their fourth consecutive Premier League win. This triumph also marked a recovery from their recent Europa League defeat to Go Ahead Eagles. City's unbeaten run since August ended, with Erling Haaland missing a crucial chance after Cash's goal.

Villa's defence was outstanding, effectively neutralising City's attacking threats. Emiliano Martinez played a key role by denying Haaland in a one-on-one situation. John McGinn, celebrating his 200th Premier League start, saw his shot deflected wide. Despite City's increased attacking energy in the second half, Tijjani Reijnders missed a significant opportunity by shooting wide.

Cash's goal came in the 19th minute following an impressive corner routine orchestrated by Emiliano Buendia. McGinn later had another attempt blocked from close range during another Villa corner. Pau Torres made a crucial clearance near the goal line, thwarting Savinho's efforts to score for City.

City believed they had equalised when Erling Haaland converted Omar Marmoush’s cross. However, the goal was disallowed due to an offside call against Haaland. Gianluigi Donnarumma redeemed himself after initially spilling Jadon Sancho’s cross by saving the subsequent shot.

Villa have now triumphed in three consecutive home league matches against City and remain unbeaten in 31 top-flight home games when scoring first since February 2023. Matty Cash has scored twice against City in the Premier League, matching his tally against Burnley.

Buendia's Injury Concern

Emiliano Buendia contributed significantly with his assist but left the field injured during the first half. The Argentine has been instrumental for Villa, providing three assists in seven Premier League appearances against City.

Aston Villa celebrated this victory as they continue their strong form at home. Their defensive resilience and strategic play were key factors in overcoming Manchester City’s challenge on this occasion.