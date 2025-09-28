Football Aston Villa Claims First Premier League Victory With 3-1 Win Over Fulham Aston Villa achieved their first Premier League victory of the season by defeating Fulham 3-1. Key performances from John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia were pivotal in this match at Villa Park. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

Aston Villa secured their first Premier League victory of the season by defeating Fulham 3-1 at Villa Park. Two quick goals in the second half turned the game around for Villa, who had fallen behind early. Emiliano Buendia played a crucial role after being introduced at half-time by Unai Emery, scoring once and assisting another within six minutes.

Raul Jimenez gave Fulham an early lead, heading Sasa Lukic's corner into the net. However, Ollie Watkins equalised with his first league goal of the season just before the break. After the interval, Buendia set up John McGinn for a goal that hit the post before going in. Shortly after, Buendia scored himself following a good play from Watkins on the left.

Villa's defence was tested when Ezri Konsa cleared Lukic's shot off the line after an error by Emiliano Martinez. Despite this scare, Villa held firm to secure a morale-boosting win. This victory lifted them out of the relegation zone to 16th place with six points from six games. Meanwhile, Fulham dropped to 10th in the standings.

Unai Emery's decision to bring on Buendia proved decisive. The Argentine's performance was instrumental in turning the match around for Villa. This was only the second time he scored and assisted in a Premier League game for Villa, having last done so against Burnley in May 2022.

Statistical Insights and Team Performance

Despite not being a match filled with clear-cut chances, Villa managed to find their attacking edge. Their expected goals (xG) stood at 1.4 from nine shots compared to Fulham's 0.9 from eleven attempts. Watkins ended a long goal drought of 700 minutes in top-flight football with his equaliser.

Emery had criticised his team as lazy after their previous draw with Sunderland but saw a positive response here and during their Europa League win over Bologna midweek. The victory against Fulham built on that momentum and showcased their potential when they find form.

Villa's win was crucial for boosting confidence and improving their league position early in the season. The team's ability to respond positively to Emery’s criticism suggests they are capable of better performances moving forward.