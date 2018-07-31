Football

Aston Villa move to sign Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn on loan

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Ben Woodburn, Liverpool youngster (Image: Twitter)
London, July 31: Championship side Aston Villa have agreed a loan deal for Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn, according to reliable Liverpool journalist James Pearce.

The Championship side was under an embargo imposed by the Football League amid their cash crisis under former chairman Dr Tony Xia. However, just two weeks ago, two new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have injected cash into the project and decided to claim ownership of the club.

Following that, they have now approached the EFL with assurances over future funding and the Championship club has now been given the green signal to make new signings this week.

The Aston Villa owners have asked manager Steve Bruce to go ahead in making contact with his targets and the English manager is now keen to wrap up several deals, starting with a loan deal for Woodburn.

Woodburn became the third youngest Liverpool debutant and youngest ever scorer in the club’s history in 2016 and is rated highly by manager Jurgen Klopp.

The youngster recently has been handed a new long-term deal but manager Klopp wants to provide him an opportunity to gain experience in the game.

The German manager apparently believes the player will be ready for Liverpool senior squad within the next one and half years and thereby wants him to play regularly this season at Villa, where he believes the player will be properly valued.

Apart from Villa, two other Championship sides Wigan and Sheffield United are also believed to have enquired about the youngster. But as of now, Villa is leading the race.

Woodburn had remained with the Liverpool squad during the whole pre-season tour till now but did not fly out to their next training camp in Evian on Monday (July 30) with negotiations ongoing.

It is now expected that a decision will be made within this week.

Woodburn's arrival at Villa Park will certainly boost the squad strength of Bruce's side who narrowly missed out on a Premier league spot this season after losing 1-0 against Fulham in the play-off final.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 15:20 [IST]
