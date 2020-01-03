Aston Villa eye Daniel Sturridge - Is it a good deal?

Bengaluru, January 3: Daniel Sturridge has been linked with a sensational return to the Premier League with struggling side Aston Villa looking to bring the former Liverpool striker back to England.
The 30-year-old is right now on the books of Turkish side Trabzonspor having left Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer. And, in just six months of time, he could be back to the Premier League once again.
Aston Villa got promoted to the Premier League this season only but they have been consistently struggling in the top tier of English football.
The Villans have been a part of the relegation scrap since the start of the season and the manager Dean Smith is therefore looking to add further quality to his attack as he looks to retain the club's Premier League status.
Aston Villa's first-choice number nine has gone down to a nasty injury in the club's midweek 1-2 win against Burnley and it looks like he could be sidelined for a quite a long time.
Initial fears are that the Brazilian has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and if that is the case, the Villans could be without the services of the 23-year-old for the rest of the campaign. It means that they are left with only Jonathan Kodija up front and that is far from ideal for the club's Premier League survival hopes.
The Midlands club have been struggling for goals all season and Wesley's injury has certainly made the situation much worse. And therefore, Smith has turned his attention towards to transfer market and Daniel Sturridge could be indeed a great option.
There has never been any kind of doubt regarding the quality of Sturridge. If he could have stayed fit, he could have easily been one of the best strikers of the generation but injuries have not been kind to him at all.
Signing Daniel Sturridge would be a gamble for Aston Villa. If it pays off, they should not be worried about the relegation battle and they should take that chance.
The Englishman has had a comparitively clean bill of health since his move to Turkey and he has been scoring goals off late. Seven goals and four assists having played just 700 odd minutes is really a remarkable statistics.
Aston Villa should definitely take a chance with the former Liverpool superstar as he could take them to a whole new level if he can stay fit.