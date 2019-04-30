Football

Atalanta extend unbeaten run to go fourth in Serie A

By Opta
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini

Bergamo (Italy), April 30: Atalanta capped a fine week by climbing to fourth in Serie A with a late 2-0 win over Udinese on Monday (April 29).

Gian Piero Gasperini's men booked their place in the Coppa Italia final with an aggregate last-four victory last week and they then took a big stride towards Champions League qualification in league action.

Gasperini had urged his side to keep their focus after the high of their cup progress and they did exactly that, even if Atalanta were made to wait for their goals.

1
1011535

Marten de Roon's penalty belatedly broke the deadlock nine minutes from time, before Mario Pasalic netted a clinching second soon afterwards.

With AC Milan beaten at Torino on Sunday (April 28), Atalanta moved into the top four with four games of the season remaining, a point clear of Roma.

The Bergamo outfit are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions but must still visit both Lazio - their Coppa final opponents - and Juventus in the run-in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
