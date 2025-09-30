Who is Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy? Discover the heartwarming journey of these two Aussie cricket stars

Football Atalanta's Ivan Juric Hints At Ademola Lookman's Reintegration Ahead Of Champions League Fixture Ivan Juric is contemplating the return of Ademola Lookman to Atalanta's squad as they prepare for a crucial Champions League match against Club Brugge. Lookman aims to regain his place after being sidelined due to transfer issues. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 4:07 [IST]

Atalanta's manager, Ivan Juric, is contemplating bringing Ademola Lookman back into the team as they prepare to face Club Brugge in the Champions League. Lookman was excluded from Atalanta's first three Serie A matches after trying to transfer to Inter. He played briefly in their fourth match against Torino and was benched during the 1-1 draw with Juventus.

Juric suggested Lookman might play at the New Balance Arena on Tuesday. Atalanta aims to recover from their 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. "Ademola has been training with us for a while now, and I'm starting to think about it," Juric stated during a pre-match press conference. Ederson is also being considered for reintegration into the squad.

Lookman's return could be vital as Atalanta seeks to end a three-game losing streak in the Champions League. This losing run matches their longest in the competition's history. The team hopes his presence will help improve their performance in Europe.

Charles De Ketelaere, who began his career at Brugge before moving to AC Milan in 2022, will miss Tuesday's game due to injury. This prevents him from potentially scoring against his former club in the Champions League. His absence adds to Juric's challenges, as several key players are unavailable.

Giorgio Scalvini, Isak Hien, Nicola Zalewski, Gianluca Scamacca, Sead Kolasinac, and Mitchel Bakker are all sidelined with injuries. Juric expressed his desire for a full squad but remains optimistic about their chances without overburdening players.

Defensive Challenges Ahead

The absence of Kolasinac and Bakker could weaken Atalanta's defence. They have only managed one clean sheet in their last seven Champions League games and conceded 15 goals during that period. Juric acknowledged these defensive issues but praised those stepping up despite limited playtime.

Juric added that he looks forward to having a complete squad post-break and improving their situation further. The coach appreciates the dedication shown by players who haven't featured regularly but have trained diligently nonetheless.