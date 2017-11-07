ATK Coach Teddy Sheringham to follow England U-17 blueprint

Bengaluru, November 7: Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK head coach Teddy Sheringham says that his team will adopt to England's Under 17 World Cup winning team's style of play.
In the recently concluded World Cup, the English youngsters gave an all-around performance throughout the tournament and played five matches at the Saltlake YBK stadium which is also ATK's home ground for the upcoming season.
And with reference to his country's success, Sheringham said he was greatly impressed with the England under-17 team's gameplay and will try to integrate the same system into his unit.
“We were very impressed and it was a very unusual style (for an England team). They were playing much better from the back, were in control of the ball and the game. Hopefully, we will take some lead from them and take that into the ISL season,” said Sheringham.
ATK and Spanish side Atletico Madrid separated this season. Atletico's collaboration with the Kolkata based club lasted for three seasons and while talking on the matter, the Champions League winner claimed that this season the footballing style of his team will be more English.
ATK have signed former English Premier League players like attacker Robbie Keane, goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen and central defender Tom Thorpe, and have also named a technical director in Ashley Westwood, who is the former BFC coach and Manchester United academy graduate.
Our official jersey launch held at Quest Mall with Sanjiv Goenka, Teddy Sheringham, Robbie Keane and Mr. Utsav Parekh. #ATK #AamarBukeyATK pic.twitter.com/3Piwo0sX04— ATK (@WorldATK) November 6, 2017
Sheringham has revised the whole ATK squad this season and let go former Spanish ATK players like Javi Lara, Borja Fernandez etc this season and out of his eight foreigners, six players are of English origin whereas two other players, defender Jordi Figueras Montel is from Spain and forward Zequinha is from Portugal.
“The management was Spanish in all last three years and a few Spanish players (were there). I can only lead by the way I grew up as a young player and then a senior player. I will pass on what I know — that is the British mentality.
“The Indian players have been adapting well. It will be more of British style and I hope that will be good enough for the team,” said Sheringham.
Meanwhile, ATK also launched their jersey on Monday (November 6) and it was also announced that the marquee signing Robbie Keane will take the number 10 jersey this season and will lead the team.
Keane said, “I am delighted to be here in Kolkata. I am looking forward to the new season and meeting the fans. Hopefully, we will bring home the championship this season again.”
ATK will go up against ISL 2016 runner-ups Kerala Blasters in Kochi on November 17th on the very first day and will play their first home match on November 26th against FC Pune City.