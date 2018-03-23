ATK sign Kalu Uche for the next season of Indian Super League

Kolkata, March 23: ATK have signed the Delhi Dynamos star forward Kalu Uche with a huge transfer fee for the next season of Indian Super League. Kalu Uche scored 13 goals in 15 matches for Delhi Dynamos and was the leading goalscorer for the team in this season.
The owner of ATK, Sanjiv Goenka seemed very much happy to have Kalu Uche in their squad. ATK faced a real problem in scoring goals in the recently concluded Indian Super League season four.
Their marquee player Robbie Keane had only scored 5 goals in 8 matches in this season and was out of the field most of the times due to injury problems. It was really difficult for a 38-year-old to perform at his best in every match.
On the other hand, Kalu Uche is not a new name in Indian football. ATK will be the third Indian Super League team for Kalu Uche after FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos. The 35-year-old striker will provide a good combination of experience and goal scoring form to the ATK side.
It was the worst performance for ATK in the four editions of the league. They finished at 9th just above North East United in the 2017-18 season. One of the reasons for their poor show was the ineffective performance of their forward line. So, the team management was desperate to find a new face in the attacking third.
Kalu Uche could be a perfect choice for ATK as the Nigerian footballer has started his career in RCD Espanyol B team of Spain. However, having failed to get any first-team opportunities there, he moved to a Polish club Wisla Krakow.
He had won many domestic trophies there and earned a chance to play for the La Liga side, UD Almeria. The player had spent most of a good time of his career in that club. He helped the club securing the promotion to the first division of the Spanish League in his second season. He had also scored for the Nigerian National team in the World Cup.
With such an experience in World football, Kalu Uche could play the role of a true leader for the side in adverse situations. The two-time ISL Champions, ATK, must be hoping for a better show in the next season after roping in Kalu Uche.
