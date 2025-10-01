Atletico Madrid Secures Dominant 5-1 Victory Over Eintracht Frankfurt In Champions League Match

Alisson Injured And Ruled Out Of Chelsea Match Following Liverpool's Loss To Galatasaray

Atletico Madrid secured their first Champions League win of the season with a commanding 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano. The match began with Giuliano Simeone's skillful play creating space on the right, leading to Giacomo Raspadori scoring from a deflected pass in just four minutes. This early goal set the tone for Atletico's dominant performance.

Antoine Griezmann played a crucial role in Atletico's second goal. Julian Alvarez delivered a corner that Griezmann flicked on, and although Kaua Santos initially blocked it, Robin Le Normand was there to finish from close range. Just before halftime, Griezmann scored again, connecting with Alvarez's low cross to extend Atletico's lead.

Eintracht Frankfurt showed improvement in the second half. Jonathan Burkardt scored with a precise shot into the bottom-right corner in the 57th minute, leaving Jan Oblak helpless. However, Atletico quickly regained control. Although Griezmann thought he had scored again, his effort was disallowed due to an accidental handball.

Giuliano Simeone added another goal in the 70th minute by heading in Alvarez's corner at the near post. His father, Diego Simeone, watched proudly from the stands despite serving a touchline ban. Later, Julian Alvarez converted a penalty after Aurele Amenda handled the ball in the box, sealing an emphatic win for Atletico.

Milestones Achieved

This victory marked significant milestones for Atletico. Their opening goal was their 200th in Champions League history, making them only the third Spanish club to reach this milestone after Real Madrid and Barcelona. Additionally, Griezmann's first-half goal was his 200th for Atletico across all competitions.

Atletico dominated throughout the match with impressive statistics. They recorded an expected goals (xG) of 4.53 from 18 shots, with 12 on target. In contrast, Eintracht managed only six attempts with an xG of 0.59. This performance highlights Atletico's attacking prowess as they continue to find their rhythm this season.

The team's recent form suggests they are adapting well after consecutive five-goal victories. With these achievements and performances, Atletico looks poised for further success in their Champions League campaign this season.