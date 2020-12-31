Atletico Madrid could look at these three players to replace Diego Costa in January

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Atletico Madrid have parted ways with striker Diego Costa after the forward mutually agreed to terminate his current deal which was set to expire in Summer. Simeone's team are currently topping the league chart but in order to maintain the lead, they could need to be active in the upcoming transfer window.
Luis Suarez and Joao Felix are the only recognised players who can play upfront hence they are likely to be in the market to fill the void left by Costa. The winter transfer hence comes at an important point in the season to add the missing ingredient for a side with aspirations of capturing their 11th league title.
Here are three players Simeone could look to sign over the next month:
Olivier Giroud
After starting the season mostly on the bench, the French forward has forced his way upon to a starting birth due to his rich form. But there's no guarantee Lampard would continue selecting him ahead of the likes of Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner. But at Wanda Metropolitano, he may get his desired playing time to replace Costa, as he would suit Simeone's style of play. Moreover, Giroud only has six months remaining in his deal so he would also come cheap.
Arkadiusz Milik
The Polish striker has fallen out of favour under Gennaro Gattuso and has failed to make a cut to the registered Serie A squad for the new season. His contract will be up in the air in the next Summer and there is unlikely to be an extension. He could be another cheap option for Simeone in January.
Loren Moron
The Real Betis might be the least popular name in this list, however, the 26-year-old has often chipped in important goals for his side. Atletico want a striker who has experience in Spain as a priority and Moron fits the bill perfectly. He could be a decent option for Simeone to chose from the bench and making an impact.