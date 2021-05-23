Atletico Madrid crowned La Liga champions

Bengaluru, May 23: Atletico Madrid regained the La Liga crown after a gap of seven years, pipping city rivals and defending champions Real Madrid after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid.
The last time Diego Simeone's men won the La Liga crown was in the 2013-14 season.
Since then, the title has alternated between arhcrivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slotted past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counterattack after Yannick Carrasco had lost control of the ball following an Atletico corner.
Just as they had done in the recent comeback win over Osasuna, Atletico missed a series of clear opportunities but they drew level after a moment of magic from Angel Correa, who danced his way through the defence before arrowing into the bottom corner in the 57th minute.
Suarez then pounced on a giveaway by the Valladolid defence to score in the 67th and put Atletico on their way to a victory that would secure the title no matter what happened in Real Madrid's game at home to Villarreal.
Atletico finished top of the standings on 86 points while Real, who snatched a late 2-1 win over Villarreal, came second on 84.
Valladolid finished 19th and were relegated to Spain's second division.
❝𝑊𝐸 𝐷𝐼𝐷 𝐼𝑇 𝐴𝐺𝐴𝐼𝑁!❞— LALIGA CHAMPIONS 🔴⚪️🏆 (@atletienglish) May 22, 2021
🏆 1️⃣9️⃣4️⃣0️⃣
🏆 1️⃣9️⃣4️⃣1️⃣
🏆 1️⃣9️⃣5️⃣0️⃣
🏆 1️⃣9️⃣5️⃣1️⃣
🏆 1️⃣9️⃣6️⃣6️⃣
🏆 1️⃣9️⃣7️⃣0️⃣
🏆 1️⃣9️⃣7️⃣3️⃣
🏆 1️⃣9️⃣7️⃣7️⃣
🏆 1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣6️⃣
🏆 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣4️⃣
🏆 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣
❤️🤍 #CampeonesPartidoAPartido pic.twitter.com/kuwodKceU7
Hundreds of fans celebrated in central Madrid after the match, while the police drafted in extra officers and drones to monitor the situation.
This is only the second time in 17 years that a team other than Barcelona or Real Madrid have won the La Liga title.
Suarez was in tears after his goal helped Atletico clinch the title, thanking the club for rescuing him.
The Uruguayan, who moved to Madrid from Barcelona in August, thanked "Atletico for opening their doors to me."
"I am filled with emotions," the 34-year-old Uruguayan striker told Spanish broadcaster Movistar.
He offered veiled criticism of his former club, who finished the season in third place.
"I had to live through a difficult situation, starting the season being under-appreciated and Atletico opened the door to give me the chance to show that I could still be a force," Suarez said.
(With inputs from Agencies)