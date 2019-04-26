Atletico Madrid lead race for Juan Mata

Bengaluru, April 26: Atletico Madrid are close to finalizing a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata on a free in the Summer after the Red Devils gave up on offering him a new deal.
The Spaniard, who joined Manchester United in January 2014 only has one month remaining in his contract and apparently won't be offered a new deal due to a mismatch in terms. This has led the Spanish giants to pounce on the chance.
Earlier it was reported that Barcelona were heavily linked with the 30-year-old Mata, but now it appears that their La Liga rivals, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, are leading the race for his signature.
Mata has not been a regular in the United squad under Solskjaer, but is understood to be immensely valued by Simeone due to his previous vast experience of Spanish football with Valencia.
Juan Mata, a fan favourite at #MUFC may be on his way back to his native country, Spain.#Atletico are interested in the veteran winger and he will be available on a free transfer when his contract runs out this summer. pic.twitter.com/BxHw9VjXJt— VEQTA (@veqta_sports) April 26, 2019
It will come as another headache for newly-confirmed United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as another midfielder Ander Herrera too is free to negotiate with overseas clubs as his contract expires in June.
The midfielder is reportedly a target of French giants Paris Saint Germain and has apparently agreed on a deal worth £200,000-a-week in wages.
United could lose as many as six players in the summer as Solskjaer looks to add more quality to the side by selling off the deadwoods from the squad.
Just like United, the next summer window also will be a significant one for Diego Simeone’s side as well as a number of key players will be leaving the Wanda Metropolitano.
The La Liga side will look to replace Lucas Hernandez who has been sold to Bayern Munich for £69 million while club captain Diego Godin, is also set to move to Inter Milan on a free transfer and that will be a big loss.
The Argentine boss has reportedly lined up at least four players to fill up the void - two defenders along with two attackers. They are said to be preparing an offer for Real Betis winger Sergio Canales along with his team-mate Marc Bartra while Mata is another prime choice for strengthening the squad.