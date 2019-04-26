Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Atletico Madrid lead race for Juan Mata

By
Manchester Uniteds Juan Mata will be a free agent in June
Manchester United's Juan Mata will be a free agent in June

Bengaluru, April 26: Atletico Madrid are close to finalizing a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata on a free in the Summer after the Red Devils gave up on offering him a new deal.

The Spaniard, who joined Manchester United in January 2014 only has one month remaining in his contract and apparently won't be offered a new deal due to a mismatch in terms. This has led the Spanish giants to pounce on the chance.

Earlier it was reported that Barcelona were heavily linked with the 30-year-old Mata, but now it appears that their La Liga rivals, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, are leading the race for his signature.

Mata has not been a regular in the United squad under Solskjaer, but is understood to be immensely valued by Simeone due to his previous vast experience of Spanish football with Valencia.

It will come as another headache for newly-confirmed United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as another midfielder Ander Herrera too is free to negotiate with overseas clubs as his contract expires in June.

The midfielder is reportedly a target of French giants Paris Saint Germain and has apparently agreed on a deal worth £200,000-a-week in wages.

United could lose as many as six players in the summer as Solskjaer looks to add more quality to the side by selling off the deadwoods from the squad.

Just like United, the next summer window also will be a significant one for Diego Simeone’s side as well as a number of key players will be leaving the Wanda Metropolitano.

The La Liga side will look to replace Lucas Hernandez who has been sold to Bayern Munich for £69 million while club captain Diego Godin, is also set to move to Inter Milan on a free transfer and that will be a big loss.

The Argentine boss has reportedly lined up at least four players to fill up the void - two defenders along with two attackers. They are said to be preparing an offer for Real Betis winger Sergio Canales along with his team-mate Marc Bartra while Mata is another prime choice for strengthening the squad.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GET 0 - 0 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 13:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue