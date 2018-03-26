Atletico Madrid prepare for Antoine Griezmann replacement

Bengaluru, March 26: Diego Simeone has launched an effort to sign Paulo Dybala as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann in the summer after fears that he would eventually lose the sought-after French forward soon.
Amid heavy speculations linking the Frenchman to Barcelona and reports coming that the Catalans have agreed terms with Atleti over his possible transfer, the working-class club from Madrid needed a replacement. Simeone too, admitted he might lose his star striker this summer, and he has opened talks with Dybala as a replacement for the Barcelona-bound player.
Despite a massive cash flow following Neymar’s world record transfer to Paris, Barcelona’s investment in Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho haven’t bore as sweet a fruit as they would expect. Although the team remains undefeated this season and are on course for a treble, the replacement for Neymar has been tough to find. Adding to the rumors of Neymar joining Real Madrid, Barcelona will be desperate to sign Griezmann.
Nevertheless, Simeone has found Griezmann’s replacement in his fellow countryman and Juventus forward, Paulo Dybala. Dybala has been in hot form for the Serie A side this season – with 21 goals in all competitions for the Old Lady, which has led to likes of Real Madrid coming to lure him away from the club. However, Real’s city rivals will pip them to bring Dybala to the Wanda Metropolitano.
Reports in Spain suggest Simeone has already had a word with Dybala to sign for Atleti. Should the terms be agreed, Dybala will be Atletico’s record transfer after Diego Costa’s re-signing for £57million in January.
