Atletico Madrid vs Juventus: Four key battles of last year's knock-outs rematch

By
Juventus knocked out Atletico Madrid last year

Bengaluru, September 18: Spanish giants Atletico Madrid begin their 2019-20 Champions League campaign against the same opponents which ended their bid for last season's crown at the last-16 stage.

Juventus head into Wednesday's showdown at Wanda Metropolitano having been held to a frustrating goalless draw by Fiorentina at the weekend.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone would be disappointed to see his side lose out 2-0 to Real Sociedad at the weekend, especially on the back of needing to overturn a two-goal deficit to get the better of Eibar in front of their own supporters.

Both teams will be keen to bounce back from their poor results from the last weekend and start their European campaign on a strong note. So, we take a look at four key battles those could decide the game in this article.

Diego Costa vs Leonardo Bonucci

Diego Costa vs Leonardo Bonucci

Atletico will hope that their star striker experienced Diego Costa can inspire them to a good result against Juventus to help them start their European campaign on a good note. The Spaniard is yet to open his account for the season and Simeone will hopes that he breaks his duck against Juventus. Juventus will miss their skipper Chiellini wih injury meaning Bonucci will pair up with De Ligt at the back and Bonucci, given his experience must take the role to stop Diego Costa who can be a tricky customer.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Kieran Trippier

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Kieran Trippier

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just once in three games this season which is surprisingly poor to his standards but he is the man for the big occasions and always fires up in the Champions League. Last season, he was the reason why Juventus managed to beat Atletico and Simeone will hope that the Portuguese is not at his usual best against his side. Kieran Trippier will have a difficult job in his hands to stop the man who has proved to be an unstoppable force for more than a decade now.

Blaise Matuidi vs Koke

Blaise Matuidi vs Koke

Juventus midfield is plagued with injuries but their midfield workhorse Blaise Matuidi is available for the game and his job will be coupled with Miralem Pjanic unavailable. With both sides having a compact defensive record, this game could be decided in midfield and therefore, the midfield battle will be a thing to watch out for. Koke is the lynchpin of the Atletico side and he will try to get the better of Matuidi for having the control of the game in his team's hand.

Thomas Lemar vs Juan Cuardado

Thomas Lemar vs Juan Cuardado

Thomas Lemar is known for his excellent ability to pick out his teammates with his pin-point crosses and Juventus must be careful that the Frenchman does not get too much room on the left flank. Juventus are missing both Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio with injuries which means Juan Cuardado is likely to take up an unusual right-back role and will be up against a dangerous player like Lemar. This looks like a huge minus point for the Old Lady but Cuardado might very well come up with a surprise performance as he is also a big-game player.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
