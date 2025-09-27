Brentford vs Man United Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online?

Sports Bulletin on September 27: India win on Super Over, Sheetal Devi strikes Gold, Cristiano Ronaldo Stars for Al Nassr

West Indies vs Nepal 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs NEP match in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other Countries?

Football Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Madrid Derby in India, UK, USA and other Countries? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 18:45 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: One of the most eagerly awaited fixtures in La Liga, the Madrid Derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, takes place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid enters this derby in superb form. Under the management of Xabi Alonso, they have won all six of their league matches so far, scoring freely and conceding very few goals. Their recent 4-1 win over Levante demonstrated the potency of their attack, featuring key players like Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and new signing Franco Mastantuono. Real Madrid leads the La Liga table, two points clear of Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, has had a mixed start to the season. They are placed ninth with 9 points from six matches. Despite this inconsistency, Atletico showed resilient character in their last match, coming from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano 3-2. However, Atletico is yet to find the same form and consistency they have been known for in past derbies.

This match holds special significance as it follows the recent Champions League knockout clash between these rivals, where Real Madrid advanced controversially on penalties. The derby promises intense rivalry, tactical battles, and passionate displays.

Atletico vs Real Team News

Atletico Madrid's key players like Jose Gimenez, Johnny Cardoso, and Thiago Almada are sidelined with injuries.

Real Madrid will have Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga available after recent recoveries, but Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy, and Antonio Rudiger are still out.

Predicted Lineups:

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Sorloth, Griezmann

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Güler, Vinicius Jr; Mbappé

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in India?

The match can be watched on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV on Saturday, September 27 from 7:45 PM IST.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in UK?

The match can be watched on Premier Sports on Saturday, September 27 from 3:15 PM BST.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in USA?

The match can be watched on ESPN+ and Univision Deportes on Saturday, September 27 from 9:15 AM ET.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in Nigeria?

The match can be watched on Canal Sports, Sporty TV on Saturday, September 27 from 2:15 PM WAT.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in Australia?

The match can be watched on beIN Sports on Saturday, September 27 from 11:15 PM AEST.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in Bangladesh?

The match can be watched on Begin app and website on Saturday, September 27 from 8:15 PM BST.