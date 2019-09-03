Football
Australia, Brazil among eight remaining bidders for 2023 Women's World Cup

By Opta
USA World Cup win - cropped

London, Sept. 3: Eight countries remain interested in hosting the 2023 Women's World Cup as they prepare to submit a bid book to FIFA later this year.

FIFA confirmed the eight-strong shortlist for the tournament, which will be the first finals to feature 32 teams.

Japan are the only former champions to register a continued interest, while Brazil - who hosted the 2014 men's World Cup - are also on the list alongside Australia.

There is further South American representation from Argentina and Colombia. New Zealand and 2010 men's hosts South Africa are set to make a bid, too.

South Korea is the final country in contention, although the Korea Football Association has expressed its interest in a joint bid with North Korea.

There had been a record 10 interested parties prior to Monday's deadline to enter the bidding process, with Belgium - leaving no European options, months on from France 2019 - and Bolivia dropping out.

FIFA has dispatched the updated bidding and hosting documents, with bid books, signed hosting agreements and all other documents to be submitted by December 13.

Other countries hoping to join an existing bid can do so until this date.

FIFA inspections are set for January and February of next year, with the hosts to be officially appointed in May.

football fifa world cup
Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 20:50 [IST]
