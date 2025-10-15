Mohammed Shami takes sharp dig at Ajit Agarkar after Australia series Snub, says 'It's not my Responsibility'

Football Pochettino Highlights Team Mentality In USA's Comeback Victory Over Australia Mauricio Pochettino praised the United States Men's National Team for their comeback victory over Australia, attributing it to improved team mentality and preparation for the World Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 14:07 [IST]

Mauricio Pochettino expressed that the United States' comeback against Australia was not by chance, noting improvements within the team. The USMNT secured a 2-1 victory in an international friendly, with Haji Wright scoring twice to overturn Jordan Bos' early goal. This marked the first time since Pochettino took charge in September 2024 that the team came from behind to win.

The USMNT has now won eight out of nine matches played in Colorado, boasting their highest winning percentage in any state where they have played at least five times. Wright's performance was particularly noteworthy as he became only the second U.S. player in over nine years to score multiple goals against a non-CONCACAF team, following Giovanni Reyna's feat against Ghana in 2023.

Pochettino praised his team's mentality and resilience, highlighting their preparation for the upcoming World Cup. He stated, "It's no coincidence...to believe, to say 'We need to trust in ourselves that is in our mind, in our brain, our heart, it's in our blood.'" He emphasised the importance of consistency and communication within the team.

Wright's impressive form continued as he leads the Championship scoring charts with eight goals in nine games for Coventry City. His performance earned him a starting spot over Folarin Balogun, who entered as a substitute in the 64th minute. Pochettino remarked on Wright's determination: "I think that is an important thing, to say 'I am here, and I want to play.'"

Despite the victory, there was concern over Christian Pulisic's injury. The captain was substituted after 31 minutes due to a hamstring issue following a challenge by Jason Geria. Pochettino mentioned that Pulisic would fly to Italy for further assessment.

Wright shared his relief at playing pain-free this season after struggling with injuries in recent years. "This is the first season...where I'm playing completely pain-free," he said. His performance has put him closer to securing a spot for the World Cup.

The match statistics showed a closely contested game, with the USMNT slightly edging Australia on expected goals (xG) with 0.99 compared to Australia's 0.75. This reflects their hard-fought victory and determination on the field.

Bos initially put Australia ahead by navigating past two defenders before scoring past Matt Freese into the bottom-right corner. However, Wright equalised by converting Cristian Roldan's pass before netting again shortly after halftime from Roldan's quick free-kick.

The team's performance underlines their progress and readiness for future challenges as they continue building towards next year's World Cup campaign.