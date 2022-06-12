Australia vs Peru: Date, Time in IST, Squads, Live Streaming Info for Qatar 2022 Inter-Confederation Playoff

Date, Venue, Kick-off Time, Telecast & Live Streaming Info
When and where is Australia vs Peru Qatar 2022 Inter-Confederation Playoff Final taking place?
The match is scheduled to take place on Monday (June 13) at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Due to time difference, the match will kickoff in the early hours of Tuesday (June 14) in Australia.
What time will Australia vs Peru Qatar 2022 Inter-Confederation Playoff Final kickoff?
The match will kickoff at 9 PM Local Time/6 PM GMT and 11:30 PM IST on Monday (June 13) | 4 AM AEST / 2 AM AWST/ 3:30 AM ACST on Tuesday (June 14).
Where and how to watch Australia vs Peru Qatar 2022 Inter-Confederation Playoff Final in India?
The match will be telecast live on VIACOM18 network's Sports 18-1, while VOOTSelect will be live streaming the match.
Australia vs Peru 2022 Squads
Australia
Goalkeepers: Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Mathew Ryan (Real Sociedad), Danny Vokovic (NEC Nijmegen)
Defenders: Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Frank Karacic (Brescia Calcio), Kye Rowles (Central Coast Mariners), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Aziz Behich (uncontracted), Jason Davidson (Melbourne Victory), Trent Sainsbury (uncontracted), Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian), Joel King (Odense Boldklub)
Midfielders: Denis Genreau (Toulouse FC), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Ajdin Hrustic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jackson Irvine (FC St. Pauli), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough FC), Aaron Mooy (Shanghai Port FC), Gianni Stensness (Viking FK), Kenny Dougall (Blackpool FC)
Forwards: Martin Boyle (Al-Faisaly FC), Nicholas D'Agostino (Melbourne Victory), Mitchell Duke (Fagiao Okayama), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Awer Mabil (uncontracted), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Adam Taggart (Cerezo Osaka), Marco Tilio (Melbourne City)
Peru
Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), Jose Carvallo (Universitario), Angelo Campos (Alianza Lima)
Defenders: Luis Advincula (Boca Juniors), Christian Ramos (Alianza Lima), Miguel Trauco (Saint-Etienne), Carlos Zambrano (Boca Juniors), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Alexander Callens (New York City), Luis Abram (Cruz Azul), Miguel Araujo (Emmen), Marcos Lopez (San Jose Earthquakes)
Midfielders: Yoshimar Yotun (Sporting Cristal), Christian Cueva (Al-Fateh), Andre Carrillo (Al-Hilal), Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo), Edison Flores (Club Atlas), Christofer Gonzales (Sporting Cristal), Pedro Aquino (America), Sergio Pena (Malmo), Wilder Cartagena (Al-Ittihad Kalba), Gabriel Costa (Colo-Colo), Horacio Calcaterra (Sporting Cristal), Raziel Garcia (Tolima), Jairo Concha (Alianza Lima)
Forwards: Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento), Santiago Ormeno (Leon), Alex Valera (Universitario)
Australia vs Peru 2022 Possible Line Ups
Australia Possible Line Up (4-1-4-1): Mathew Ryan; Aziz Behich, Nathaniel Atkinson, Bailey Wright, Kye Rowles; Aaron Mooy; Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic, Craig Goodwin, Martin Boyle; Mathew Leckie
Peru Possible Line Up (4-1-4-1): Pedro Gallese; Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia; Edison Flores, Yoshimar Yotun, Sergio Pena, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula