Australian A League season likely to resume in mid-July

Bengaluru, May 28: The Australian A League season is likely to resume sometime around mid July after the Football Federation Australia (FFA), the clubs and Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) developed a comprehensive plan in the meeting held on Thursday (May 28).
The plan is based on a hub approach which will allow for innovative commercial and broadcast opportunities. It incorporates best practice health protocols for players and officials and provides a schedule that will bring a constant stream of games over a 35-day programme.
"Ideally mid-June will see players return to training, allowing them to reach the required elite level of fitness for competitive matches to commence by mid-July, and for the A League to be completed by mid-August," FFA CEO James Johnson was quoted as saying by the AFC Media.
"The proposed timing will mean that the culmination of the A League will coincide with the restart of Australian grassroots football, connecting the professional game and our two million participants like never before," added Johnson.
PFA Chief Executive John Didulica said many players had endured an incredibly challenging period due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but their collective focus had always remained on returning to play, whilst demonstrating their commitment to the game and its wellbeing.
Australian Professional Football Clubs Association Chairman Paul Lederer said he was proud of the way all parties have come together during testing times.
"We're excited to be able to get football back onto the pitch and deliver professional football to our wonderful community. FFA, the clubs and the PFA have all worked collaboratively throughout this process to ensure that we can deliver the exciting final stages of our season. This is about teamwork for the good of the game," Lederer said.
A League head Greg O'Rourke shared Lederer's views, "The hub strategy means that we've a unique opportunity to showcase the A League through a different lens and we'll be including new and innovative elements to the matchday broadcast experience.
"Our focus is also on optimising the broadcast flow and therefore providing football content seven days a week. We believe that there are great opportunities for our broadcast partner and therefore the fans."