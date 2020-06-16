Football
Australian A League to resume on July 16 in Melbourne

By
Australia's A-League will resume without fans on July 16

Bengaluru, June 16: Australia's Hyundai A League is set to resume behind closed doors in Melbourne on July 16 with a derby featuring Melbourne Victory against Western United at the AAMI Park.

It will be followed by 27 games in a tight 28-day schedule after the Football Federation Australia (FFA), together with the Australian Professional Football Clubs Association (APFCA) and Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) agreed a pay deal to extend the league till August 31.

The Hyundai A League has been suspended since March because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and players and clubs have taken a financial hit.

Australian A League likely to resume in mid July

Table toppers Sydney FC will take on Wellington Pheonix on July 17 in a revised schedule. Detail for the full remainder of the season is yet to be confirmed because of the prospect of relaxations on border restrictions that would allow clubs in most states to host games.

Two possible schedules have been drawn up for remaining matches. Under one, all 11 clubs will be based at a hub in New South Wales state and will play matches in Sydney and Newcastle.

Under the second, clubs in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne will be able to play matches at home if border restrictions are eased. The New Zealand-based Wellington Phoenix will be based near Sydney after undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, FFA's head of leagues Greg O'Rourke was confident crowds would be allowed back into stadiums at some stage after the season resumes.

"We'll continue to work closely with the Federal and State Governments, as well as our venues, to consider how we can accommodate as many club members and fans as possible at matches when the competition resumes," O'Rourke said.

Clubs have begun medical testing of players and staff to permit a return to training, which will resume on Wednesday (June 17).

FFA remains in negotiation with broadcaster Fox Sports, which has sought a reduction in its annual rights payment because of the disruption to the league.

The A League is the last of Australia's four professional football competitions to restart after the pandemic.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 11:31 [IST]
