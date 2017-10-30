Axel Tuanzebe and Luke Shaw in contention for Manchester United start

Bengaluru, October 30: Manchester United could include youngster Axel Tuanzebe and their injury-plagued defender Luke Shaw for the Champions League match against Benfica at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils have won all their three matches in European competition till now and will host the Portuguese giant in a match where a win could seal their place in the next round.
And from a hint by United's reserve skipper Joey Riley, some of the youngsters from the reserve could be called up into the first team against Benfica.
Two notable players were altogether excluded from the Under-23 team against Sunderland on Sunday (October 29) evening, in which United won 1-0 thanks to a Demetri Mitchell goal and it is now believed that Luke Shaw and Tuanzebe are the ones who could make into the senior squad of Champions league match.
Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe were omitted from United reserve team's last match during the past weekend and last time the pair were excluded from a U23 match, they were added to the senior team.
Tuanzebe played full 90 minutes at the Liberty Stadium against Swansea in the Carabo cup match and Luke Shaw made a substitute appearance in the game for the last 6 minutes.
The United reserve team's Captain Riley talking about such possibility said: "Obviously we’ve got the game on Tuesday night and a few of the lads are playing in that. So some of the younger lads came in and did well."
Jose Mourinho's side edged the Portuguese champions 1-0 in their last match away to Benfica and currently lead the group with nine points while Benfica have lost all the three matches.
United are three points clear of 2nd placed Basel and six above CSKA Moscow in 3rd and a win for the English giants and CSKA Moscow failing to win in Basel would surely secure them qualification to the knockout stages with two games in hand.