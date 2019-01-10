Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Bahrain 0 Thailand 1: Songkrasin the hero for interim coach Yodyardthai

By Opta
Thailands Chanathip Songkrasin (right) fired home a volley
Thailand's Chanathip Songkrasin (right) fired home a volley

Dubai, January 10: Chanathip Songkrasin struck the only goal as Thailand made light of being under interim management with a 1-0 Asian Cup victory over Bahrain in Dubai on Thursday (January 10).

Having been thrashed 4-1 by India in their opening Group A fixture on Sunday (January 6), Thailand promptly sacked head coach Milovan Rajevac and placed Sirisak Yodyadthai in temporary charge.

And they bounced back in style at Al Maktoum Stadium as Songkrasin's well-taken effort shortly before the hour reignited their campaign and secured just a second win in 22 matches in the competition.

Bahrain, who have just a point to show from their two outings following Saturday's 1-1 draw with hosts United Arab Emirates, had the better of a dour first half and perhaps could have been awarded a penalty when Teerasil Dangda appeared to block Sayed Dhiya Saeed's free-kick with his arm.

Mohamed Al Romaihi wastefully headed over at close range from Mohamed Marhoon's delivery shortly before the interval - a miss Bahrain were made to regret.

Tristan Do was superbly released down the right by Adisak Kraisorn and his deflected cross fell perfectly for Songkrasin to smash home from 10 yards.

Thailand goalkeeper Sivarak Tedsungnoen saved brilliantly from Ali Jaafar Madan inside the six-yard box to preserve his side's lead soon afterwards.

That advantage was almost extended 18 minutes from time as Songkrasin played in Kraisorn, who struck the base of the post, but it mattered little as Thailand held on to give their chances of reaching the last 16 a huge boost.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pandya, Rahul may get 2-match ban
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue