Bakayoko can help Chelsea win trophies next season: Courtois

Kolkata, May 10: Chelsea’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes that Tiemoue Bakayoko will help the club win trophies next season.
Chelsea fans were very much disappointed with the performance of Bakayoko in the first half of the season. He had not featured in a single Premier League match for Chelsea after losing to Watford 1-2.
After that, Bakayoko figured in the starting XI in Chelsea's three consecutive wins -- against Burnley, Swansea City and Liverpool.
In the match against Liverpool, the French midfielder was at his best.
The 23-year-old had joined Blues from AS Monaco in the last summer transfer window. At Monaco, Bakayoko helped his side enter the UEFA Champions League and played a key role in their Ligue 1 triumph in the previous season.
At Chelsea, Conte brought Bakayoko to replace Nemanja Matic. Initially, he was a big let down, but slowly, Bakayoko showed his real potential.
If Bakayoko can end the season on a high note, that will certainly be a big morale bosster ahead of the next season. It will surely be beneficial for Chelsea and as Courtois said, Bakayoko can help the Blues to win trophies next season.
