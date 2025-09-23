Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards List: Full List of Award Winners, Top Clubs and Coaches

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony has concluded at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, crowning the best footballers of the 2024/25 season in a spectacular event.
The ceremony also featured awards like the Kopa Trophy for the best young male and female players, the Yashin Trophy for top goalkeepers, and the Gerd Müller Trophy for the leading goalscorers, reflecting the season's outstanding individual performances. The Sócrates Award recognized humanitarian contributions through football.
Hosted by Ruud Gullit and Kate Scott, the night highlighted football's global talent and spirit, celebrating a season full of remarkable achievements and memorable moments. The Ballon d'Or 2025 has once again set the stage for football excellence, inspiring fans worldwide with its celebration of skill, perseverance, and teamwork.
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona has won the Men's Kopa Trophy.
Vicky Lopez of FC Barcelona won the Women's Kopa Trophy.
*The Awards are being updated LIVE as it is announced