Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards List: Full List of Award Winners, Top Clubs and Coaches

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony has concluded at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, crowning the best footballers of the 2024/25 season in a spectacular event.

The ceremony also featured awards like the Kopa Trophy for the best young male and female players, the Yashin Trophy for top goalkeepers, and the Gerd Müller Trophy for the leading goalscorers, reflecting the season's outstanding individual performances. The Sócrates Award recognized humanitarian contributions through football.

Hosted by Ruud Gullit and Kate Scott, the night highlighted football's global talent and spirit, celebrating a season full of remarkable achievements and memorable moments. The Ballon d'Or 2025 has once again set the stage for football excellence, inspiring fans worldwide with its celebration of skill, perseverance, and teamwork.

Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Winners: Full List of Awards for 69th Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Men's Ballon d'Or

Women's Ballon d'Or

Men's Kopa Trophy

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona has won the Men's Kopa Trophy.

Women's Kopa Trophy

Vicky Lopez of FC Barcelona won the Women's Kopa Trophy.

Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper)

Male

Female

Gerd Müller Trophy (For Highest Goals)

Male

Female

Johan Cruyff Trophy Best Male Coach

Johan Cruyff Trophy Best Female Coach

Men's Club of the Year

Women's Club of the Year

Sócrates Award 2025

*The Awards are being updated LIVE as it is announced