Football Ballon d'Or 2025: Schedule, Full List of Awards, Selection Criteria, Contenders - All You Need to Know By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:29 [IST]

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony is set to showcase football's biggest stars and recognize the standout performers of the 2024-25 season.

Taking place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, September 22, 2025, the 69th edition of the prestigious awards promises glamour, excitement, and global attention.

Ballon d'Or 2025 Schedule

The ceremony begins at 7:00 PM BST (8:00 PM CET, 3:00 PM ET), with the red carpet starting earlier as top players, coaches, and football legends arrive.

This year's event will be hosted by American broadcaster Kate Scott alongside Dutch icon and 1987 Ballon d'Or winner Ruud Gullit. The collaboration with France Football and UEFA adds to the sense of grandeur, ensuring a celebration not only of individual brilliance but also of football's collective spirit.

The venue, Théâtre du Châtelet, has hosted the awards since 2019 and is famed for its artistic and cultural significance, providing the perfect backdrop for football's most glamorous night.

Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards

Men's Ballon d'Or: Best male footballer of the 2024/25 season.

Women's Ballon d'Or (Féminin): Best female footballer.

Kopa Trophy (Men's & Women's): Best young player under 21. 2025 marks the debut of the Women's Kopa Trophy.

Yashin Trophy (Men's & Women's): Best goalkeeper. Women's category introduced this year.

Gerd Muller Trophy (Men's & Women's): Top scorer across club and international competitions, now expanded to women's football.

Johan Cruyff Trophy: Best coach in men's and women's football.

Club of the Year: Honoring the best performing men's and women's clubs of the season.

Socrates Award: For humanitarian contributions off the pitch, spotlighting players' social impact.

Selection Criteria for Ballon d'Or

1. Individual Performance: Decisive contributions and exceptional impact.

2. Team Achievements: Trophies won with club and/or national team.

3. Class and Fair Play: Career achievements, playing style, and sportsmanship.

Ballon d'Or 2025 Contenders

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain): Instrumental in PSG's treble, Ligue 1 Player of the Year, 35 goals and 16 assists.

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): Breakout young star, crucial for club and country, historic performances as a teenager.

Women's Ballon d'Or 2025 Contenders

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona): Two-time winner, seeking third consecutive Ballon d'Or, led her club to another successful season.

Alessia Russo (Arsenal): Champions League winner, top scorer in WSL, Euro 2025 champion.