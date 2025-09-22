IND vs PAK: India beat Pakistan again in less than 24 Hours after Asia Cup 2025 Victory, win a thriller in Colombo

Football Ballon d'Or 2025 Winner Name Leaked? Who has won the Prestigious Award? By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 20:07 [IST]

The 2025 Ballon d'Or is highly anticipated, with Ousmane Dembele, Mohamed Salah and Lamine Yamal leading the favorites, alongside other contenders such as Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi. This year's edition promises a thrilling conclusion to a season filled with outstanding football performances and achievements.

The winner of the 2025 Ballon d'Or, football's most prestigious individual accolade, appears to have been leaked ahead of the official ceremony in Paris.

French journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele has secured the award for the first time in his career. This revelation sparks excitement and debate among football fans and experts as the award ceremony is scheduled for Monday evening at the Théâtre du Châtelet.

Dembele has had a remarkable 2024-25 season, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists across all competitions. He played a key role in PSG's historic treble-winning campaign that included the Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and the French Super Cup. His individual accolades for the season also include the Champions League Player of the Season and Ligue 1 Player of the Season awards, solidifying his candidacy as the top player in the world.

However, there is still some contention regarding the winner. Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre has tipped Barcelona's young prodigy Lamine Yamal as the potential winner, citing his impressive 46 goal involvements in 61 games and individual honors like the La Liga Young Player of the Season. Barcelona's triple title haul in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup adds weight to Yamal's case.

Adding to the intrigue, reports suggest that no player has officially been informed of the results, keeping the suspense alive until the final announcement on stage. The ceremony will also honor the recipient of the women's Ballon d'Or, the Kopa Trophy for the best young player, and the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper.

PSG's squad faces a scheduling conflict as the Ballon d'Or ceremony coincides with their Ligue 1 match against Marseille, leading to several players missing the gala. Injured players like Dembele, Desire Doue, and Joao Neves are expected to attend the ceremony despite the clash.