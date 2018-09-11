Bangkok FC deny playing Kerala Blasters in pre-season match

Bengaluru, September 11: Two times Indian Super league runners-up Kerala Blasters have found themselves in a fresh controversy after one of the clubs from Thailand Bangkok FC, the team which Blasters claimed to have beaten, issued a statement that they did not play against the Indian side.
The South Indian side ahead of the fifth season of Indian Super League chose Thailand as their pre-season destination after playing some pre-season games at Indian venues.
No clarification yet from @KeralaBlasters in spite of Bangkok FC requesting publicly multiple times🤦🏾♀️ Vadas for a reason! pic.twitter.com/2eMMMHyXc3— Jeni (@JenishaRani) September 8, 2018
David James side played against Australian side Melbourne City and La Liga team Girona FC at the La Liga World tournament held in Kochi in July but lost both the game. They lost 0-6 to Melbourne City in the first match and followed it up with a 0-5 loss to Girona FC.
Following two defeats, they flew to Thailand for the pre-season and as per reports, registered their first win of the season when they played against Bangkok FC. The Yellow Army claimed to win 4-1 the game, where Seiminlen Doungel, Sahal Abdul Samad, Slavija Stojanovic and Shaiborlong Kharpan got on the scoresheet while Theerapak Punboonchu of the rivals pulled one back four minutes from time.
But shockingly, the team from Thailand now have come out protesting the result in a social media post of the Blasters where they shared the results of the game, giving a clarification that it was the team of Bangkok Thonburi University and not them who played against Blasters. They also asked the Blasters' team management to remove their logo from their post on social media.
#BangkokFC says they were not played against @KeralaBlasters. @Mostoles_cf clarified that they were not played with @JamshedpurFC. What an irresponsible #SM handling by the team officials. #PreSeason #HeroISL@IndSuperLeague @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/tbaZGqUQxr— Pratheesh G Nair (@pratheeshjourno) September 8, 2018
The claim drew a lot of attention on Twitter and many supporters started questioning the legitimacy of the tour and the management on social media for playing the ISL team against a university team in Thailand.
Blasters are set to play four more practice matches during their three-week stay in Thailand and will open their account against league rivals ATK in Kolkata on September 29.