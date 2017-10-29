Barca stay clear at the top, Atletico held again

Bengaluru, October 29: Barcelona star Lionel Messi scored his 12th league goal of the season but they had to rely on exceptional saves from Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the Catalans rode their luck to win 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao and stay four points clear at the top of La Liga.
Valencia posted a record start to a season as they battled to a 2-1 win at lowly Alaves for a sixth consecutive win while Atletico Madrid's inconsistent run continued as they drew 1-1 at home to Villarreal.
Barca lead the standings on 28 points, four clear of Valencia and eight above champions Real Madrid, who visit Girona on Sunday. Atletico are fourth with 20 points.
Barça and Valencia march on while Sevilla close to within a point of the top four in #LaLigaSantander! pic.twitter.com/gx2HhRP7qh— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 28, 2017
Barca withstood an early onslaught from their coach Ernesto Valverde's former side and German international Ter Stegen made two big saves to thwart veteran striker Aritz Aduriz.
With the game still goalless Messi missed a gilt-edged chance after dancing through the Bilbao defence, striking the near post with the goal gaping, but he made amends by breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute.
In the second half Athletic forward Inigo Cordoba whistled a shot over the bar and Aduriz was denied twice more by the commanding Ter Stegen, while Raul Garcia headed against the woodwork for the persistent hosts.
Brazilian midfielder Paulinho added a barely deserved second goal for Barca in stoppage time, tapping a parried shot from Luis Suarez into an empty net as Athletic were outnumbered on the counter-attack.
"We struggled a lot, especially in the second half," said Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets.
"We were better in the first half and they took more risks after the break so they had more chances but in the end we have continued with our spectacular start and we won at a very difficult ground."
In Madrid, Villarreal striker Carlos Bacca's towering header from a corner cancelled out Angel Correa's brilliant opener and boos rang around the Wanda Metropolitano stadium after another disappointing result from Diego Simeone's side, who have won one of their last seven games in all competitions.