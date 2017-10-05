Barcelona to come back for Philippe Coutinho in January, set maximum price-tag for Liverpool man

Camp Nou, Oct 5: Barcelona have set a maximum price-tag of £100m on Philippe Coutinho as the Brazilian reportedly continues to push for a move away from Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool successfully managed to hold onto his talisman this summer despite an immense amount of interest from La Liga giants Barcelona with the player also keen on a switch to Camp Nou.
However, Spanish media house Mundo Deportivo claim the 25-year-old is still in regular contact with "technicians, executives and Barcelona players."
He shares a close bond with former Anfield favourite Luis Suarez as well as new Nou Camp signing and fellow countryman Paulinho.
And despite Coutinho already appearing in the Champions League for Liverpool, the Catalans are undeterred despite him being cup-tied.
The Reds have so far refused to budge on their valuation of £177.5m for the Brazilian playmaker but Barcelona are unlikely to offer that much.
Coutinho has returned to the first-team fold of Liverpool recently and has been in a sublime form for the Reds with three goals in his last three games.
The 25-year-old is now hoping to continue his goalscoring exploits onto the international stage. The attacker is currently with the Brazil squad preparing for their final World Cup qualifiers.
The Selecao, who have already guaranteed top spot in their group, take on Bolivia before facing Chile.
Liverpool are not enjoying a good run of form at all with their defence leaking sloppy goals and the attack not clicking as much as expected. So, it seems unlikely that the Reds will let Coutinho go in January.
Barcelona, on the other hand, have enjoyed a good start to their season under new manager Ernesto Valverde despite the team struggling with injuries to several of their key players like Ousmane Dembele.