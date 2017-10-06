Barcelona earmark Man City sensation as Messi successor

Bengaluru, October 6: Lionel Messi has been instrumental for Barcelona over the years playing a pivotal role in the team’s success season after season but reports claim that the Catalan club are now preparing for life after the Argentine.
It is not at all an easy task to replace someone like Messi who is regarded as one of the greatest in the history of football but Barcelona have earmarked Manchester City wideman Leroy Sane to fill in as stop gap.
Despite Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu claims that Messi has already signed a new lucrative contract at the Nou Camp, it is yet to be officially announced.
The new deal is reported to be worth £500,000-a-week for the next four years.
Messi will be 34 by the time his contract runs out and Barcelona are already planning for life without their superstar.
Ousmane Dembele, 20, was signed in the summer for a club record deal while Philippe Coutinho was also a high priority for the Catalan side, but they failed with three bids for the Brazilian maestro.
Now Spanish media house El Gol Digital now claim Barcelona have turned their attention to Manchester City star Leroy Sane.
It is said that Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is preparing a bid for next summer’s transfer window worth £106million but it is unlikely that Manchester City will let one of their most promising players leave the club for such amount which is relatively low for a young player like Sane.
Barcelona reportedly believe the Germany international has the talent to succeed Messi at the Nou Camp.
The 21-year-old has been in excellent form for Pep Guardiola’s side this year, scoring five goals in 10 games in all competitions despite not being a regular for Pep Guardiola’s side this campaign.