Barcelona monitoring Harry Winks

Bengaluru, November 5: Spanish giants, Barcelona have been linked with a move for Tottenham youngster Harry Winks following his noteworthy display against Real Madrid in the Champions League over two legs, according to reports.
The young English international was one of Spurs' best players in both matches where the North London side drew 1-1 at the Bernabeu a month ago and this midweek thrashed the defending champions 3-1 at Wembley.
As per reports, Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez was present in both the matches to keep an eye on two other Spurs midfielder, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, however, it is believed that it was the 21-year-old midfielder who got their most attention despite both the other attacking midfielders scoring in the match.
However, it is understood that the English Premier League side are unfazed by such rumours and manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep his midfielder at the club for a prolonged time and is not ready to let go of the player at any cost.
And to make this concrete, the north London side are reportedly ready to offer the player a lucrative new contract in the upcoming weeks which will tie him down for furthermore years at the club.
Winks got his Spurs debut at the age of 18 under Pochettino in 2014 and slowly has established himself as one of the brightest talents of the squad. His recent brilliant display has also caught the eye of English head coach Gareth Southgate and to give him the reward of his fantastic display, he has called up the midfielder for the upcoming international friendly squad against Brazil and Germany. The youngster is also tipped to make his debut against Brazil in the next week and with the Three Lions' central midfield lacking a proper midfielder, Winks can be a long-term solution to Southgate's midfield crisis.