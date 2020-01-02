Barcelona present Dinamo Zagreb with a formal offer for Dani Olmo

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign their former academy player and current Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo.
Olmo left Barcelona in 2014 with Alen Halilović heading the other way. But his budding career in Croatia has now attracted the Catalan giants who now look to resign him.
Barcelona scouts have been following Olmo since his departure and were left impressed with his performances at the Under-21 Euro and Champions League group stage. This season in Europe's top tier club competition he has averaged 2.2 shots, 1.0 key passes, 3.0 dribbles, 1.8 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per game in the group stages which is quite impressive (stats via whoscored).
As per Mundo Depertivo, Barcelona have now zeroed on him as a future star and already made a formal approach to sign him. But is understood that the bid has been made with a view to the player joining next season, although a move in the January transfer window has not been ruled out either. Since breaking into the first team at Dinamo Zagreb, Olmo has been directly involved 62 goals across all competitions. At 21, he is one of the most dazzling young players in European football, so it makes a lot of sense for the Blaugrana to splash the cash on his assistance.
How would be fit-in Barcelona?
Olmo is a versatile midfielder who can play in midfield as well in the wing. A left-winger by trade Olmo has flourished this season in the no.10 role or as a left-sided midfielder. He is pacy, quick and agile and would be a good fit in Barcelona side. There have been a lack of creativity from the Barca midfielders this season.
The Spanish league leaders do not have any proper number 10 or attacking midfielder in the side and his inclusion would be a big boost to the likes of Busquests, Arthur or De Jong who would then be free to have the control of the midfield further and don't have to solely look upon the creativity part.
Moreover, with Vidal and Rakitic likely not to be around after this season plus Busquets maybe one more or two at most, Olmo taking the slot in the midfield would be a decent addition for future.
However, all such factors will only come into play if they can come to an agreement with Dinamo Zagreb next month. Barcelona reportedly have bulked upon Dinamo's €35m valuation for the player. However talks are apparently still going on and with the player too fancying a move to his old place, this transfer has a big likelihood.