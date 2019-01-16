Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Barcelona reject Neymar phone call reports

By Opta
PSG star Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona
PSG star Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona

Barcelona, January 16: Barcelona have rejected a report that claimed Neymar's father has contacted the club regarding setting up a return from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar joined PSG in a world-record deal in August 2017 but reports he has failed to settle in the French capital have been regular.

Barca captain Lionel Messi has spoken in favour of Neymar heading back to the La Liga leaders, with reports this week claiming Neymar's father had been in touch over a possible deal.

Ernesto Valverde distanced himself from such reports and club spokesman Josep Vives said at a news conference on Tuesday (January 15) there was no call from Neymar Sr to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

"In the first place, that's not the case, and Neymar left because that's what he decided, and from there we have nothing more to say," Vives told reporters.

"We never talked about players who have contracts with other clubs, at the time he decided to leave Barca, a completely legitimate decision on his part."

Barca are reportedly trying to sign an attacker during the January transfer window following the sale of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla, while PSG's financial situation has led to suggestions Neymar could be sold.

Valverde said earlier this month that permanent deals were unlikely to be concluded by the club this month, with Jeison Murillo joining on loan from Valencia to address a defensive injury crisis.

Barca's transfer kitty could be boosted by Paulinho's loan to Guangzhou Evergrande being converted into a permanent deal, however.

Vives told reporters the Chinese Super League side have already paid the fee, reported to be €42million, to complete the transfer.

"We would like to publicly explain the details of such a beneficial operation," he added.

"But we cannot do it because we are subject to a confidentiality clause with the Chinese club.

"The agreement is magnificent, good for the player, also for the Chinese club and very good for Barcelona."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
5 reasons India's Adelaide victory
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue