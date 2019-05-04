Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Messi, Suarez among those rested by Barca with Liverpool in mind

By
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez
With the second leg against Liverpool to come on Tuesday, Barcelona have opted to leave Lionel Messi out of their squad to face Celta Vigo.

Barcelona, May 4: Barcelona have rested Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for Saturday's trip to Celta Vigo ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg at Liverpool.

La Liga fixtures | Results | Points table

Ernesto Valverde's side are 3-0 up from the opening leg, which saw Suarez strike against his former club before Messi stole the show with a late brace.

Messi's second - a stunning free-kick from 30 yards beyond goalkeeper Alisson - was his 600th goal for Barca, though he will not be adding to that tally at Celta.

With his side already crowned La Liga champions, Valverde has taken the decision to rest a number of his key players, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Ivan Rakitic also left out of the matchday 18 announced on Friday.

Liverpool, by contrast, cannot afford such selection luxuries ahead of the return fixture on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men are a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City ahead of the trip to Newcastle United this weekend, and a defeat at St James' Park would allow Pep Guardiola's side to successfully retain their title with a win over Leicester City on Monday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SEV 0 - 3 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue