Barcelona target Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac

Bengaluru, June 7: La Liga holders Barcelona are reported to have shortlisted Arsenal star Sead Kolasinac in their transfer wishlist this summer.
The Spanish champions are desperate to add some competition down the left side for their regular wing-back Jordi Alba, whose game has come under huge scrutiny this season especially in the closing stages of the season following Barcelona's loss against Liverpool in the Champions League semi final.
And despite a stop-start season at the Emirates, reports in Spain claim that Kolasinac is under consideration for a £20million bid. But there are seven other left-backs under the microscope in what is sure to be a busy summer at the Nou Camp.
As well as player ins and outs, there is still speculation that manager Ernesto Valverde could be axed.
The other names reportedly on the list are Bayer Leverkusen's Wendell, Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro, Real Betis' Junior Firpo, Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis, Porto's Alex Telles, PSG's Juan Bernat and Celtic's Kieran Tierney.
In April, Kolasinac came out and declared his happiness at Arsenal amid rumours that Unai Emery will also move for a left-back this summer.
The Gunners have been linked with a number of defenders including Tierney and Nicolas Tagliafico, but the Bosnian star is not at all fazed by that.
Speaking to media, he said: "I think you will always have that speculation, that happens at a club like this.
"I just look at us as a team at the moment and I want us to finish as positively as possible and I want to be a part of that.
"What happens in the summer, I don't know. But I'm very happy at Arsenal, I'm really pleased to be playing for a club like this."
Any player, who moves to Barcelona to deputise Jordi Alba, will know that he will not get plenty of gametime at Camp Nou and that might be problematic for the Catalan giants.