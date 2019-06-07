Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Barcelona target Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac

By
Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac
Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac

Bengaluru, June 7: La Liga holders Barcelona are reported to have shortlisted Arsenal star Sead Kolasinac in their transfer wishlist this summer.

The Spanish champions are desperate to add some competition down the left side for their regular wing-back Jordi Alba, whose game has come under huge scrutiny this season especially in the closing stages of the season following Barcelona's loss against Liverpool in the Champions League semi final.

And despite a stop-start season at the Emirates, reports in Spain claim that Kolasinac is under consideration for a £20million bid. But there are seven other left-backs under the microscope in what is sure to be a busy summer at the Nou Camp.

As well as player ins and outs, there is still speculation that manager Ernesto Valverde could be axed.

The other names reportedly on the list are Bayer Leverkusen's Wendell, Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro, Real Betis' Junior Firpo, Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis, Porto's Alex Telles, PSG's Juan Bernat and Celtic's Kieran Tierney.

In April, Kolasinac came out and declared his happiness at Arsenal amid rumours that Unai Emery will also move for a left-back this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of defenders including Tierney and Nicolas Tagliafico, but the Bosnian star is not at all fazed by that.

Speaking to media, he said: "I think you will always have that speculation, that happens at a club like this.

"I just look at us as a team at the moment and I want us to finish as positively as possible and I want to be a part of that.

"What happens in the summer, I don't know. But I'm very happy at Arsenal, I'm really pleased to be playing for a club like this."

Any player, who moves to Barcelona to deputise Jordi Alba, will know that he will not get plenty of gametime at Camp Nou and that might be problematic for the Catalan giants.

More BARCELONA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 11 - June 7 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue