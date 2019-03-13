Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Barcelona to beat Liverpool for Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt

By
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt

Bengaluru, March 13: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is preparing to step up his bid to bring Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt to Camp Nou as per reports in Spain.

Despite the presence of fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, it is understood that the Blaugrana will be able to beat the Reds for the signing of the Ajax prodigy.

The man at the helm at the Catalan giants has already conceded that the Dutchman’s “name is on the table” as summer transfer plans are set in place.

Although he is just 19, De Ligt is already a senior Netherlands international and captain of his club side, and is considered to be a useful addition for the present and future.

Liverpool had been credited with holding an interest in pairing the teenager with his fellow countryman Van Dijk at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Juventus are also closely monitoring events in Amsterdam, with the Premier League and Serie A title holders forever in the market for top talent.

With competition for a prized signature in the offing, Barcelona acknowledge that they need to act fast. They already have a deal in place which will see Frenkie de Jong trade the Eredivisie for La Liga in the next transfer window, with a €75 million (£65m/$85m) agreement set to be pushed through.

It would likely require a similar fee in order to land the current holder of the prestigious Golden Boy award. Barcelona’s technical secretary, Eric Abidal, has already met with De Ligt to sound him out on a switch. Initial talks were held in November, but the situation has progressed considerably since then.

With De Jong on board, Barcelona want another addition tied up in April and signing De Ligt could fix their defence in the long run.

The Dutch giants have never stood in the way of any player that wants to further himself outside of their control and they are aware that De Ligt will move on at some stage.

Marc Overmars, the club’s director of football, has already admitted as much and Barcelona and Ajax have always been on good terms which could come handy for the Catalans.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JUV 3 - 0 ATM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 10:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue