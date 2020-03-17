Barcelona drop interest in Arsenal star

Kolkata, March 17: As per reports in Spain, Spanish giants FC Barcelona have dropped their interest in Arsenal star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Blaugrana are looking to add more firepower to their attack in the summer, but are not looking to make another approach for Aubameyang whom they failed to sign in January.
The report makes a lot of sense considering Aubameyang is already 30. His contract at Arsenal is up for expiry in the summer of 2021 and therefore, Barcelona looked to sign him on the cheap in January. But, it was more of an emergency move as Luis Suarez suffered an injury that will keep him out for almost four months. Things will be a lot different in the summer.
Aubamayeng is a top quality striker without any shadow of doubt. But, he is not a long-term prospect and not someone on whom the club can rely on for a long time post the Suarez era.
A move to Barcelona might look good for Aubameyang who has previously been a success in France, Germany and England.
Playing for Barcelona is a dream of many footballers but from the footballing point of view, a move to Barcelona does not make sense for the Gabon international either. He is too good to play second fiddle to Suarez or rotate with him and the same goes for Suarez as well despite his age of 33.