Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Preview: Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru, October 23: La Liga champions Real Madrid are all set to face archrivals Barcelona in El Clasico, the most eagerly-awaited clash in the top flight of Spanish football.
The match will be held at Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou Stadium at 4pm local time on Saturday, October 24 (7.30pm IST) and will be shown live on Facebook.
With all matches La Liga matches being staged behind closed doors in compliance with the strict medical regulations aimed at reducing the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, thsi will be the first El Clasico without fans.
The second El Clasico of the season will be played at Real Madrid's home ground of Santiago Bernanebu on April 11.
Historic disputes and new rivalries are likley to emerge again in the weekend when the two sides clash.
The last time the two sides met in an El Clasico in March at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid took home all the three points on offer, winning 2-0 through Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz goals.
That victory went in a long way in Real Madrid toppling Barcelona as La Liga champions.
But much water has flown down the river since that meeting with both the teams going through some troubles times of late.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is feeeling the heat as he is under mounting pressure to hold on to his job following back-to-back defeats after his team were stunned by newly promoted Cadiz in La Liga and shocked by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
According to media reports, the Frenchman - in his second spell in charge of the Spanish capital club - is facing a crucial period ahead of Saturday's El Clasico followed by a Champions League date with Borussia Monchengladbach.
Things are not so smooth in the Barcelona camp as well with Catalans tasting their first defeat under new coach Ronald Koeman when they lost 0-1 at Getafe, right after Madrid was beaten 1-0 at home by Cadiz.
The defeats of both the giants have increased the doubts over their stalled attacks ahead of the El Clasico,though come Saturday, sparks are expected to fly at the Camp Nou Stadium.