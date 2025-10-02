Football Bayer Leverkusen Draws 1-1 With PSV: Hjulmand's Team Misses Crucial Opportunities Bayer Leverkusen held to a 1-1 draw against PSV in the Champions League, failing to capitalise on numerous chances. Despite a dominant performance, they settled for a point. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League journey began with two consecutive draws, the latest being a 1-1 tie against PSV. Despite dominating the match and generating 1.84 expected goals compared to PSV's 0.48, Leverkusen struggled to convert their chances. This leaves coach Kasper Hjulmand still searching for his first win in the competition with the Bundesliga team.

PSV's difficulties in Germany persist, as they have not secured a victory against a German club in European competitions for 18 matches (4 draws, 14 losses) since defeating Eintracht Braunschweig in December 1977. Meanwhile, Leverkusen has maintained an unbeaten streak against Dutch teams in European contests, achieving four wins and four draws.

The match saw Ivan Perisic's early goal disallowed due to offside from Dennis Man's cross. Alejandro Grimaldo also came close but hit the post with a powerful shot. Yarek Gasiorowski nearly scored an own goal before halftime, but it was Christian Kofane who eventually put Leverkusen ahead in the 65th minute after PSV's defensive errors allowed him an easy finish.

Ismael Saibari equalised for PSV shortly after Kofane's goal. Guus Til set up Saibari with a clever pass inside the box, levelling the score against the run of play. The best opportunity for Leverkusen to secure a win came in stoppage time when Grimaldo failed to beat Matej Kovar from close range.

Christian Kofane made history by becoming Leverkusen's youngest-ever scorer in the Champions League at 19 years and 67 days old. He is also the first Cameroonian and third African player to score for Leverkusen in this competition, following Nigerians Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella.

Leverkusen continues their impressive form against Dutch clubs while PSV searches for their first German victory since 1977. The match highlighted both teams' strengths and weaknesses as they aim for success in their respective campaigns.