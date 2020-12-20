Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Bayern Munich: Last-gasp Lewandowski sends champions top

Munich, December 20: Robert Lewandowski's last-gasp strike sent Bayern Munich top of the table as Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten Bundesliga record this season was dramatically ended with a 2-1 defeat.
A stunning Patrik Schick volley put Leverkusen in front at BayArena on Saturday, but the European and Bundesliga champions came from behind to extend their unbeaten run to 19 matches and replace the hosts at the summit.
Lewandowski celebrated being crowned Best FIFA Men's Player for 2020 this week by taking advantage of a mix-up between Jonathan Tah and goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to head home late in the first half.
The Poland striker won it with just about the last kick of the game, Tah punished for another mistake as Bayern went two points clear in their last game of the year.
Jamal Musiala had hit the post after substitute Leroy Sane, who replaced the injured Kingsley Coman in the first half, was substituted and Leverkusen looked set to remain top until the lethal Lewandowski snatched all three points.
Leverkusen caught Bayern napping with a short corner to take the lead 14 minutes in, Schick brilliantly volleying Nadiem Amiri's inviting cross beyond a motionless Manuel Neuer.
Sane came on for the injured Coman after Schick had a goal ruled out for offside and Bayern were gifted an equaliser two minutes before the break, an unmarked Lewandowski heading into the empty net when Tah and goalkeeper Hradecky made a mess of trying to deal with Thomas Muller's cross.
Lewandowski planted another free header over the crossbar as Hansi Flick's side finished the first half strongly and the striker should have tried his luck rather than attempting a pass after turning sharply in the penalty area early in the second half.
Amiri stung Neuer's palms with a rasping drive and Hradecky superbly tipped Serge Gnabry's shot around the post as both sides pushed for a second goal in a gripping encounter.
Joshua Kimmich made his return from injury off the bench in a double change that saw substitute Sane withdrawn, the winger looking understandably unimpressed to be hauled off midway through the second half.
Musiala struck an upright with a measured right-foot shot from the edge of the area before a dramatic final twist, Kimmich pouncing on Tah’s heavy touch and feeding Lewandowski, who drilled home with the aid of a deflection.