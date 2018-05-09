Bayer Leverkusen stopper Bernd Leno halts talks with Napoli; Arsenal and Atletico on alert

Bengaluru, May 9: Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper Bernd Leno's agent has handed hope to the clubs looking to sign him in the summer transfer window with his agent saying negotiations with Napoli have been terminated and options are being reviewed.
The German keeper has been attracting interest from some of the top clubs of Europe after his superb spell with the Bundesliga side. Reportedly, he wants his way out of Germany for a bigger club.
Bild Info: Arsenal are battling Atletico Madrid for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno. #afc— LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 8, 2018
Leno's current deal runs uptill 2020 but he wants to use his get-out clause on the contract, proposing a fee of around £17.5million could be enough to sign him.
And Napoli, who are set to lose their number one Pepe Reina this summer, approached the player over a move in the coming months.
🎙 De Laurentiis: "Reina leaving? We are negotiating for Rui Patricio. I like him a lot. I've also met with representatives for Bernd Leno".— Everything Napoli (@NaplesAndNapoli) May 5, 2018
But according to reports in Germany, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid also have now entered the market for the German international and contacted his agent over a move.
Arsenal’s new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, former head scout of Dortmund, is well aware of most of the Bundesliga talents along with their contract situations. He's apparently pushing the Gunners board to secure the transfer of the goalkeeper.
The Gunners are searching for a new goalkeeper with Petr Cech past his prime and backup keeper David Ospina failing to make a strong position.
Atletico coach Diego Simeone is reportedly looking for a bright keeper who can be the understudy of Jan Oblak or the prime contender to be in front of the sticks in case Oblak leaves the side in the summer transfer window.
Leno's agent, Uli Ferber, confirmed the rumours in a recent interview and said: "I can confirm there were negotiations with Napoli, but we stopped them. Napoli are not an option.
"We'll sit down after the season. Bernd's full focus is now on the Hannover game, and that Leverkusen make it to the Champions League."
Amidst such speculations, Bayer have now reportedly lined up a replacement for the 26-year-old keeper. The Bundesliga side apparently have agreed a deal to sign 28-year-old Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky, who looks likely to move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Leverkusen this summer.
Leno has established himself as one of Bundesliga's best goalkeepers since joining Leverkusen from Stuttgart's reserves in 2011. He'll now even be one of the Germany keepers to fly to Russia for next month's FIFA World Cup.
He all over has started 303 matches for Leverkusen and starred in five Champions League games. The 26-year-old has played 37 matches in all competitions this season and has kept 12 clean sheets.
