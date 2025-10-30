ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Take On Australia Women — Which Team Has The Edge?

Football Bayer Leverkusen Edges Paderborn 4-2 After Extra Time In DFB-Pokal Thriller In a dramatic DFB-Pokal clash, Bayer Leverkusen overcame Paderborn 4-2 after extra time. Key substitutions and strategic plays led to a thrilling victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 2:25 [IST]

Bayer Leverkusen advanced to the DFB-Pokal's last 16 after a dramatic 4-2 victory over Paderborn, who played with ten men. The match, held at Home Deluxe Arena, saw Leverkusen score three times in extra time. Alejandro Grimaldo's free-kick was initially equalised by Stefano Marino's header, but Leverkusen fought back from a goal down to secure their place in the next round.

Paderborn's captain, Felix Gotze, was sent off for a foul on Christian Kofane, leading to Grimaldo's stunning free-kick into the top-left corner. Despite being a man down, Paderborn pressed for an equaliser. Edmond Tapsoba cleared Marino's header off the line late in regular time. However, Marino eventually scored from Raphael Obermair's corner in the 90th minute.

In extra time, Sven Michel put Paderborn ahead despite Mark Flekken saving his initial shot. Leverkusen quickly responded when Jarell Quansah converted Ernest Poku's cross. As the game neared its end, Ibrahim Maza scored from Kofane's pass into the bottom-right corner. Aleix Garcia then secured the win with a long-range shot after Markus Schubert had ventured forward for a corner.

Leverkusen's substitutes played a crucial role in their comeback during extra time. They were instrumental in two of the three goals scored in that period. The match featured an impressive 46 shots combined (18 by Paderborn and 28 by Leverkusen). Hjulmand’s team achieved an expected goals (xG) total of 3.78 compared to their opponents' 1.39.

Ernest Poku’s introduction at half-time was pivotal for Leverkusen’s success. Replacing Eliesse Ben Seghir, he created more opportunities (five) and attempted more dribbles (eight) than any other player on his team. This tactical change significantly influenced the outcome of the match.

The thrilling encounter highlighted Leverkusen’s ability to perform under pressure, reminiscent of their late-game heroics under former manager Xabi Alonso. Their determination and strategic substitutions were key factors in overcoming Paderborn’s resilient performance.

Leverkusen demonstrated resilience and strategic prowess to secure their spot in the next round of the DFB-Pokal. Their ability to adapt and capitalise on opportunities was evident throughout this intense match against Paderborn.