Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Bayer Leverkusen's Bailey accepts Jamaica call-up

By
Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey
Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey

London, October 10: Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey has ended speculation about his international future by accepting a call-up to the Jamaica squad.

There had been suggestions that the 20-year-old was holding out for a call-up by England, but Bailey has pledged his allegiance to Jamaica and looks set to feature in their clash with Bonaire.

Earlier this year, Bailey's adopted father Craig Butler had fuelled rumours England could select him, telling The Sun: "England have made contact with us and there will be more discussions in the future."

However, it has since come to light that the Kingston-born Bailey was never eligible for the Three Lions, as he does not have a biological parent or grandparent who was born in England.

Bailey joined Bundesliga side Leverkusen from Genk in January 2017 and has scored 13 goals in 53 appearances for the club. He signed a new deal in August that will keep him at the BayArena until 2023.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 34 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 0:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue