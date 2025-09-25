Abhishek Sharma just one place behind Yuvraj Singh, becomes joint 7th in Six-Hitting List for India in T20Is

Asia Cup 2025: Why did Sanju Samson not Bat for India against Bangladesh Today?

Football Bayern Munich's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Still Hurt By Failed Attempt To Sign Florian Wirtz Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his disappointment regarding Bayern Munich's unsuccessful bid for Florian Wirtz, who transferred to Liverpool for GBP 125m. Rummenigge believes Wirtz would have thrived at Bayern alongside Jamal Musiala. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a former Bayern Munich player and now a member of their supervisory board, expressed regret over missing out on signing Florian Wirtz. Wirtz moved to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for £125 million (€109 million), initially setting a British transfer record before Alexander Isak's transfer to Anfield. Rummenigge believes Wirtz would have been a better fit at Bayern than under Arne Slot at Liverpool.

Wirtz, aged 22, has an impressive track record in the Bundesliga with 140 appearances, scoring 35 goals and providing 44 assists. His achievements include winning the league title and the DFB Pokal in 2024. Bayern Munich had shown interest in him to recreate his successful partnership with Jamal Musiala from the German national team.

Bayern Munich also considered signing Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart before his £80 million (€69.8 million) move to Newcastle United. However, Rummenigge was not concerned about missing out on Woltemade due to the high cost involved. He emphasised that Bayern Munich prioritises financial prudence alongside sporting success.

Rummenigge stated, "We could have signed Woltemade. But I also have to say: Bayern Munich are wise enough not to engage in every kind of financial madness." He highlighted that Bayern aims for sporting success while maintaining financial stability. He added that the team remains strong this year, especially once injured players return.

Despite missing out on Wirtz, Rummenigge remains optimistic about Bayern's current squad. He believes they have a top team capable of achieving great results once all players are fit and available.

Rummenigge's reflections highlight the challenges clubs face in balancing ambition with financial responsibility. While disappointed about Wirtz, he remains confident in Bayern's strategy and future prospects.