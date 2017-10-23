Bayern joins Dortmund at top of Bundesliga

Munich, October 23: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich continued their winning run under new coach Jupp Heynckes with a 1-0 victory at Hamburg SV to join leaders Borussia Dortmund at the top.
Corentin Tolisso fired in the winner in the 52nd minute after some sloppy defending from ten-man Hamburg to lift them to 20 points, as many as Dortmund who let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Bayern, who twice hit the post, found it hard going against a spirited Hamburg side but once Gideon Jung was sent off with a straight red card in the 38th minute, the visitors gradually found more space.
Dortmund squandered a two-goal lead and have now failed to win any of their last three matches in all competitions.
Midfielder Nuri Sahin took over as centre forward to slot the ball for the lead in the 19th minute.
The 23-year-old Maximilian Philipp underlined his status as one of the rising stars in German football with his fifth goal of the season.
Dortmund looked on track for a comfortable win, but Frankfurt turned the game around in four minutes.
Sebastien Haller converted a penalty in the 64th minute and Marius Wolf brought the hosts level when he fired in off the post in the 68th as Dortmund were left stunned by the rapid turnaround.
Leipzig moved up to 19 points in third place, after edging past VfB Stuttgart 1-0.
Bayer Leverkusen fell a goal behind but then scored five times with five different players in the second half to crush Borussia Moenchengladbach 5-1 and climb to ninth on 12.
Meanwhile, Vfl Wolfsburg's Felix Uduokhai headed in a stoppage-time goal to earn a 1-1 draw against visitors Hoffenheim.
The latest point kept Wolfsburg in 14th place on nine points, two above the relegation playff spot.
The visitors went ahead with Kerem Demirbay converting a 73rd minute penalty but Uduokhai then rose higher than three Hoffenheim defenders to head in the equaliser.
Hertha Berlin also snatched a 1-1 draw at Freiburg thanks to Salomon Kalou's penalty, which he had to take twice, to move up to 11th place but they have now gone six matches without a win.
Cologne and Werder Bremen shared the points in their goalless relegation derby.