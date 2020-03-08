Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bayern Munich 2-0 Augsburg: Muller's superb volley sets up victory

By Timothy Abraham
Muller
Goals from Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka gave Bayern Munich a 2-0 win over Augsburg and put them four points clear in the Bundesliga.

Munich, March 8: Thomas Muller scored an exquisite volley as Bayern Munich claimed a 2-0 win over Augsburg and moved four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

After a lacklustre first half at the Allianz Arena, midfielder Muller provided the game's decisive moment early in the second period with a beautifully controlled finish.

Augsburg had two late chances as Florian Niederlechner saw a close-range effort saved by Manuel Neuer before he put in the ball net shortly after only to see it chalked off for offside.

1
1069801

Bayern sealed the points in injury time when Leon Goretzka slipped the ball home after a neat interchange of passes with Serge Gnabry.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

More THOMAS MULLER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: MUN 1 - 0 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 22:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue