Football Bayern Munich Secures 3-0 Victory Over Bayer Leverkusen, Hjulmand Suffers First Bundesliga Defeat Bayern Munich dominated Bayer Leverkusen with a 3-0 victory at Allianz Arena. Goals from Serge Gnabry and Nicolas Jackson highlighted the match, handing Hjulmand his first league defeat. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 1:44 [IST]

Bayern Munich delivered an impressive performance in the first half, defeating Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 at the Allianz Arena. Serge Gnabry opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Nicolas Jackson then netted his first Bundesliga goal, and Loic Bade accidentally scored an own goal before halftime. This victory extended Bayern's flawless start to the season.

Initially, Leverkusen showed resilience in defence, but Bayern capitalised on a counterattack. Tom Bischof set up Gnabry, who cut inside and scored past Flekken with a low shot. Just six minutes later, Jackson increased their lead by heading Konrad Laimer's cross into the net from close range.

Before halftime, Lennart Karl nearly added another with a curling shot reminiscent of his goal against Borussia Monchengladbach. Bayern secured their third goal when Loic Bade inadvertently deflected Raphael Guerreiro's cross into his own net.

Despite easing off in the second half, Vincent Kompany's team maintained control. Leverkusen failed to create any clear chances, resulting in their first league loss under Kasper Hjulmand. This defeat marked the end of Leverkusen's remarkable 37-game unbeaten away streak.

Statistical Insights: Bayern vs Leverkusen

The Bavarian side dominated with 1.71 expected goals (xG) from 18 shots compared to Leverkusen’s mere 0.12 xG from seven attempts. This victory marks Bayern’s second-best start to a Bundesliga season with nine consecutive wins, following their record of ten straight wins in the 2015/16 season.

Bayern Munich continues their winning streak across all competitions, now reaching 15 matches. Meanwhile, Leverkusen’s away record was notable as it was the longest unbeaten run by any Bundesliga club and ranked third among Europe’s top-five leagues behind Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.