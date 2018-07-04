Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac affirmative of Lewandowski stay

Berlin, July 4: Bayern Munich's season ended on a rather disappointing note last campaign. In-line for a probable double treble under veteran Jupp Heyneckes, Bayern only finished with the Bundesliga title; missing out on Champions League in the semis and the DFB Cup final to Vfl Wolfsburg.
However, their new coach Niko Kovac, who incidentally coached Wolfsburg, in DFB Cup final, is upbeat for the new season.
Kovac, speaking for the first time since replacing Heynckes at the Allianz Arena, suggested Poland striker Robert Lewandowski would not be leaving the club.
"Nothing new about Robert Lewandowski," Kovac said when asked about the 29-year-old's future.
"I called him and gave him my point of view. I look forward to having him in the team.
"He is a great player, a world-class striker who has done a lot for the club and will do a lot in the future. "
Reports before the World Cup suggested that Lewandowski was adamant on leaving Bayern citing a reason for a change in his career. Chelsea, Real Madrid and Juventus had also launched bids to land the Polish forward.
Lewandowski even fired his previous agent and hired Pini Zahavi as his new agent to help him negotiate a move away from the Bundesliga champions.
Zahavi told Sport Bild in May: "Robert feels he needs a change and a new challenge in his career. The managers of Bayern know about it."
Lewandowski had a forgettable World Cup campaign as Poland bowed out in the group stages itself, with Lewandowski struggling to perform again at a major tournament for his country.
As usual, Lewandowki had a brilliant season in front of goal for Bayern Munich. His 40 goals in 47 games across all competitions also helped him earn the Bundesliga Golden Boot.
